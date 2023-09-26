Schmirler foundation donates $16,000+ to KBRH neonatal care

NICU is an intensive care unit specializing in the care of ill or premature newborn infants

L-R: Lisa Pasin, Foundation Executive Director and Emily Larochelle, Registered Nurse from KBRH’s Tier 3 NICU, gratefully accept this generous donation from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation. Photo: Submitted

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation has donated $16,426 to the KBRH Health Foundation to purchase two Optiflow Junior Max Blender Humidifier Kits for the Tier 3 NICU.

Optiflow is a treatment used to provide infants with high flow air/oxygen that is heated and moistened, improving breathing effort of the infant by supporting their own respiratory effort.

This non invasive support also allows parents to cuddle their baby and be skin-to-skin to promote bonding.

Sandra Schmirler Foundation

For more than 20 years, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation has raised funds to save the lives of babies born too soon, too small or too sick.

Since 2001, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation has raised almost $8 million for more than 100 hospitals, in every province and territory, to purchase life-saving equipment for thousands of premature and critically ill babies and their families. It is the only foundation that gives to Canadian NICUs.

But the work the foundation does isn’t just about equipment and machines. The Sandra Schmirler Foundation has transformed the lives of thousands of families.

Giving critically ill newborns the chance to grow up to be champions is an important way the foundation ensures Sandra’s courage and character live on.

Sandra’s legacy

The Sandra Schmirler Foundation is committed to preserving the legacy of an Olympic Champion, a mother and a friend.

“That is why we came together to build the Sandra Schmirler Foundation – to ensure that babies born too soon, too small or too sick have the chance to grow up to be a champion like Sandra,” the foundation says. “We are also committed to working with curlers to help us share Sandra’s story and help keep her legacy alive for future generations.”

Sandra Marie Schmirler was born June 11, 1963. She died from cancer at the age of 36, on March 2, 2000.

From Biggar, Saskatchewan, Sandra was a curling legend, a three-time Canadian and World Curling Champion and Olympic gold medalist.

She was also a loving mother to two baby girls – Sara and Jenna.

Although cancer tragically took Sandra’s life in 2000 when she was just 36 years old, her skill, determination and resilience on the ice ensure that her name will live on in the curling record books forever.

Sandra was honoured posthumously with an induction into both the World Curling Federation Hall of Fame and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

