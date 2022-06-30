School’s out for summer!

School in the Kootenay Columbia is slated to be back in session Sept. 6

School’s not just out for summer, school is out forever for Webster Principal Brian Stefani (right back row).

After 31.5 years dedicated to fostering education with bright young minds, three in Coquitlam and the remainder with School District 20, everyone’s favourite principal at the Warfield elementary school is retiring this week.

To celebrate Stefani’s long career and wishing him a happy retirement, Grade 2 students in Kirstyn Baptie’s class gave a woot woot and jumped with joy alongside Stefani, in celebration of their last day of school on Wednesday, June 29.

The Trail Times wishes Principal Stefani a very happy retirement.

The Times will miss all the great photos of the many school events he shared with the newspaper over the years.

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia