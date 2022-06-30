Photo: Sheri Regnier

Photo: Sheri Regnier

School’s out for summer!

School in the Kootenay Columbia is slated to be back in session Sept. 6

School’s not just out for summer, school is out forever for Webster Principal Brian Stefani (right back row).

After 31.5 years dedicated to fostering education with bright young minds, three in Coquitlam and the remainder with School District 20, everyone’s favourite principal at the Warfield elementary school is retiring this week.

To celebrate Stefani’s long career and wishing him a happy retirement, Grade 2 students in Kirstyn Baptie’s class gave a woot woot and jumped with joy alongside Stefani, in celebration of their last day of school on Wednesday, June 29.

The Trail Times wishes Principal Stefani a very happy retirement.

The Times will miss all the great photos of the many school events he shared with the newspaper over the years.

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Previous story
PODCAST: Darrell Fox discusses his brother Terry’s Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Photo: Sheri Regnier
School’s out for summer!

(L-R) Summer Merwin and Carys Rodgers have gone undefeated in two provincial Bantam Girls Bowling championships. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar youth bowlers go undefeated at provincials — twice

The Kootenay Pedalwheelers, which include L-R Doug Kennedy, Mike Mike Sagal, Mike Bowick, Jay Blackmore, Todd Kettner and Roger Hassol, have completed the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska. They are seen here in Victoria after completing the first stage of the race. Photo: Submitted
No smooth sailing: Kootenay Pedalwheelers finish 6th in Race to Alaska

Trail U18 Orioles shortstop Nathan Dann turns a double play against the Chilliwack Cougars on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail U18 Orioles fall to Cougars; host Sun Devils July 1