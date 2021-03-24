SD20 to offer school-at-home program next year

Kootenay Columbia School District creating new distributed learning program

Kootenay Columbia School District 20 is planning on offering an expanded distributed learning program for families that would like to learn from home.

The program will be offered for the 2021/2022 school year for students in grades K – 7.

SD20 says the program allows students, together with a supportive parent, to connect virtually with a teacher and work towards meeting the goals of their education program from home.

SD20’s director of instruction Teresa Berdusco says that during the pandemic it became evident that there were a lot of local families who were looking to access homeschool options.

At the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year, the district didn’t have a program to offer, so about 70 students chose to sign up for distance learning programs offered by other school districts or independent schools.

An additional 90 students requested a gradual return to the classroom due to COVID-19 concerns. Most of those students are now back to attending school in person.

The district ended up creating a remote learning program for about 30 students who needed to work from home for one reason or another due to the pandemic. The new distributed learning program will be an expansion of that program

There are also 40 students registered with the district as homeschoolers, meaning they are reporting that they homeschool, but do not access SD20 programs.

The district is hoping to offer local and flexible learning opportunities for families. The foundation of the program will be centered around providing community-focused, inquiry-based, and experiential learning. It will utilize virtual conferencing and class meetings, email, phone calls and in-person meetings.

Right now the district is asking interested families to register sooner rather than later for the program as there is both a minimum and maximum number of students that will be able to access the program.

During this exploration phase, the district says students will not lose their place at their current school by signing up for the new program.

“Our hope is to try to get a sense from our community as to what would be supportive and to allow us to create a locally-delivered option,” said Berdusco.

“We hope to give students a sense of belonging to a virtual community and the opportunity to participate in in-person activities as well.”

During this exploration phase, the district says students will not lose their place at their current school by signing up for the new program. Families are encouraged to register sooner rather than later in order to ensure the program will move forward.

More information and registration forms can be found on the SD20 website.

READ MORE: From classroom to the living room: Nelson homeschooler has advice for parents


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationKootenays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The Birds of 2021

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

SD20 to offer school-at-home program next year

Kootenay Columbia School District creating new distributed learning program

A police cruiser drives down the Trail Esplanade as part of regular rounds. Photo: Trail RCMP
Police foot patrols to resume in downtown Trail

Community feedback shows this is a valued policing measure

The planned shutdown is for maintenance of a smelter roaster. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail announces April shutdown

Approximately 100 skilled out-of-area trades workers will be in town

Image: Black Press
Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Ogopogo statue at Paul's Tomb in Kelowna photo: Youtube screenshot from colintube1
Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

City of Vernon had held the copyright since 1956

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The Birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

Most Read