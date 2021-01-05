Selkirk College speaker series focuses on equity for Indigenous children

A member of the Gitxsan First Nation, Cindy Blackstock has more than 30 years of experience working in child welfare and Indigenous children’s rights. Selkirk College will welcome the McGill University professor to the Truth and Justice Speaker Series in a virtual presentation on Jan. 14. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Selkirk College

One of the nation’s foremost advocates for Indigenous children will examine how state-based discrimination undermines the success of First Nations communities across Canada in a virtual presentation that is part of the Truth and Justice Speaker Series presented by Selkirk College.

A member of the Gitxsan First Nation, Cindy Blackstock serves as the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and is a professor at McGill University’s School of Social Work. Selkirk College’s Indigenous Services and the Mir Centre for Peace is inviting the entire community to take in the Jan. 14 event that will be presented online starting at 4 p.m.

“Cindy is a champion for the health of Indigenous children across the country, we are excited to have her knowledge and experience be part of this ongoing series,” says Selkirk College Indigenous counsellor Leah Lychowyd.

“Her presentation will help us all understand the challenges faced by First Nations peoples living on and off reserve, and the deep-rooted inequity that continues to cause harm to Indigenous peoples.”

With three decades of experience working in child welfare and Indigenous children’s rights, Blackstock has published more than 75 articles on topics relating to reconciliation, Indigenous theory, First Nations child welfare and human rights. She recently worked with First Nations colleagues on a successful human rights challenge to Canada’s inequitable provision of child and family services, and the country’s failure to implement Jordan’s Principle.

The Jan. 14 presentation is free to Selkirk College students, $5 for seniors and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at https://selkirk.ca/cindy-blackstock.

Indigenous child welfare