The $1M ED Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is underway

Selkirk Paving donated $5,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign in support of a Fast Track Examination Room.

This donation marks the final installment for Selkirk Paving’s $15,500 contribution to the Emergency Department Campaign.

Tony Maida, Area Manager Selkirk Paving, presents the donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.



