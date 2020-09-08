Members from Trail - Branch 47 - of the Senior Citizens Association have collectively donated $7,500 to three local causes. On behalf of the Trail United Church Food Bank, volunteer Linda Zol received a $2,500 from Evelyn Jones last week. Kate’s Kitchen, which is the Trail Salvation Army’s food bank pantry located on Rossland Avenue, received a $2,500 donation as did Trail Association for Community Living. Trail Branch 47 President Darlene McIsaac says the money was raised over many years through bingo and several other activities. (Submitted photo)

Seniors donate $2,500 times three

Trail Branch 47 of the Senior Citizens Association generously helps out community groups

Seniors donate $2,500 times three

Trail Branch 47 of the Senior Citizens Association generously helps out community groups

