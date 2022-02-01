Serene Silver City sky

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Janine Khadikin shares this photo, with no filter, of the colourful night sky hanging over the Trail valley on Friday night.

A pink sky at night is based on the concept that weather systems move from west to east.

A pink/red sky in the evening suggests that skies are clearing so that would imply fair weather overnight and perhaps into the next day.

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

City of TrailPhotographyWildlife