Share the Greater Trail holiday spirit, Adopt a Senior

Seeking donations of a gift valued at no more than $50 per senior

Sign up for the Adopt a Senior campaign and make a difference this Christmas.

A senior care provider is reminding residents that a small gesture can make a big impact on local seniors over the holidays.

Jennifer Williams is organizing the “Adopt a Senior” program in Greater Trail for the second straight year.

“What our group does is sponsor a senior in the area and give them a gift for the holidays,” said Williams. “Some seniors have no family in the area or have no family at all. Some live out in the community, but most live in care facilities.

“This is my second year running this group, and without the help from others like you this project doesn’t work.”

Williams hopes to get the word out and recruit businesses, organizations and individuals willing to make a donation of a gift valued at no more than $50 per senior, or as a group, for several seniors.

Another option is to make a monetary donation and one of the volunteers will purchase a gift in your name. A receipt will be provided and donors can also choose their senior, or the person they would like volunteers to shop for.

“It is all anonymous on the senior side of things, due to confidentiality,” said Williams. “Let me say what joy this brings to these lovely seniors.”

Last year Adopt a Senior-Trail purchased over 400 gifts for seniors at Rose Wood Village, Poplar Ridge, Columbia View Lodge and in the community.

Williams’ Christmas wish is that even more people step up this year. Join her Facebook group, and, with help from the community, brighten up the seniors’ holiday season.

“It would be wonderful to have your support.”

For more information join the Adopt a Senior Trail and Area on Facebook, or contact Williams directly at: jenwill26@yahoo.ca.

ChristmasCity of TrailSeniors