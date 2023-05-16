Silver City Days: What a weekend!

Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction. Photos: Jim Bailey

Greater Trail residents celebrated the return of Silver City Days with conviction, packing every venue including the Shooting Star Midway and food fair on the Esplanade, the Bocce Classic, an entertaining Sidewalk Cafe and beer garden at the memorial arena, fireworks Saturday evening and Family Day at Gyro Park on Sunday.

