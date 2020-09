Regional firefighters trained on the Trail walking bridge and river embankment on Friday

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue put the Columbia River Skywalk to rescue-related utilitarian work on Friday morning by performing rope rappelling training exercises.

Then in the afternoon the first responders conducted training scenarios from the embankments near the southeast side of the bridge.

