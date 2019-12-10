Silver City sounds of the season

Christmas spirit was in the air at Waneta Plaza on Friday, especially when the St. Michael’s Catholic School choir sang seasonal tunes as part of Light-Up the Hospitals Pledge Day.

The annual telethon, organized by the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation, was a fundraiser for the Emergency Department Campaign.



