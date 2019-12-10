Silver City sounds of the season

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
The hospital health foundation’s annual pledge day went Friday
Donation will support many departments at the regional hospital, located in Trail
A portion of each commission is directed into children’s charity
The city purchased lands around Cambridge Creek and Violin Lake in the 1920’s
Longtime bylaw enforcement officer Dawn Evans retired earlier this month
Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert
Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020
Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water
Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said
The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec
The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor
Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars
WorkSafeBC not investigating medical crisis that shut down McKelvey Creek Landfill on Friday
Checks in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail were set up as part of a national enforcement campaign
Beaver Valley Nitehawks earn five points in three-game home stand
Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia
Gabriel Pollard, 16, died from injuries after marine lift failed
Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser
