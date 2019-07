B.C. championship held on the coast earlier this month

The U14C West Kootenay Rebels took the Silver Medal in the Silver Division at the U14C Softball BC Provincials, held in the Alberni Valley from July 5 to July 7.

Sixteen teams from across the province participated in the championship.

Back Row: Coach Diane Langman, Jaden Zanussi, Kaitlyn Langman, Tanyka Smith, Aliya Podmorow, Sara Parsons, Morgan Stoutenburg, Coach Rob Dahl

Front Row: Sophia Bietel, Quinnlin Lysek, Emily Hansma, Kaitlyn Parsons, Grayce Ratcliffe, Ireland Price, Isabella Louwe