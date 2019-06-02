Sisters support Skool Aid

Sister Norma Gallant represents the Congregations of Notre Dame

Louise McEwan and Tricia Nutini of Holy Trinity Parish Skool-Aid program recently accepted a $500 donation from Sister Norma Gallant.

Sister Norma represents the Congregation of Notre Dame, an order of religious women founded in New France in 1653.

The congregation’s primary work was always education. Today, it continues to support educational programs through its outreach work and granting process.

Skool-Aid provides new school supplies to students of lower income families in the Lower Columbia region.