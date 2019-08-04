The Merriwake is seen partly submerged in Kootenay Lake. The boat has since been salvaged, but restoring it as a dryland exhibit will be a big and costly effort. Photo submitted

Slocan Valley Historical Society needs help to get its ship together

Fundraising campaign begins to restore Japanese-Canadian fishing boat Merriwake

Submitted

A fundraising campaign is underway to save an historic Japanese Canadian fishing boat that is the last of its kind in Canada.

The Merriwake, a 31-foot gill netter built in 1929, was acquired earlier this year by the Slocan Valley Historical Society after it was alerted to the boat’s existence. It was constructed by master boat builder Isamu Matsumoto, the father of aluminum boat building, whose family was interned in Slocan during World War II.

The boat will never again float. However, under the direction of a conservation plan and the skill of a local shipwright, the Merriwake will be restored to the condition it was in when confiscated by the government in 1941. A large timber-framed structure with a Japanese aesthetic will shelter the vessel and allow her to be displayed for all to view and enjoy at no cost. Interpretive signage will be installed in the centre.

“We are very excited to launch our first online fundraising campaign,” says Joyce Johnson, president of the historical society. “We are using Fundrazr, which makes it very easy for people to visit the campaign, understand what our project is and contribute to it.” The SVHS has a number of sponsorship options with benefits. Johnson points out that all monies donated go directly to the project.

“As the last of her kind in Canada, the Merriwake’s significance is enormous,” says Anitra Winje, vice-president of the SVHS. “She is a symbol of both the important contributions made by Japanese Canadians in BC and the tragic story of their internment. Please help us to preserve and protect this important piece of history.”

For more information on the project or to make a donation, visit fundrazr.com/merriwakestructure2019.

Previous story
Grand Forks grew with new subdivisions, townsites

Just Posted

New courts spark pickleball interest in Oasis

Courts and shelter recently opened to public

Grand Forks grew with new subdivisions, townsites

Place Names: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 4

Electoral Area ‘A’ residents asked for insight on climate change

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary survey is open until August 30

Montrose moves to ban ‘sea cans’

Public hearing before village council, Tuesday

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Most Read