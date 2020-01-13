Fantastic vistas like this one from the Mosquito Cabin in the Rossland Range are definitely worth exploring. The Friends of Rossland Range are offering free guided tours into the area. Photo: Brenda Haley

Snow Hosts available to help you explore the Rossland Range

Club wants to encourage people to use and explore the area

Have you wanted to explore the highlands above Rossland, but were a little uncertain about going into the wilder territory?

A Snow Host might be the answer.

The Friends of the Rossland Range is once again offering to link interested hikers, skiers and bikers with a guide to introduce them to the area’s many incredible hikes, views and cabins.

SEE: Friends of the Rossland Range Society (FORR)

Rob Richardson, the FORR snow host program coordinator, said it’s a perfect way to learn about the site’s offerings.

“We have a snow host program done by volunteers. And we take people out for basically an orientation of the rec site either on snowshoe or cross-country skis.

“It’s one to three hours. We’ll give you a basic tour of some of the areas and get you familiar with everything.”

The Rossland Range Recreation Site is a free public use area in the high mountains and rolling hills above the city. The parking area is about 19 km north of Rossland on Highway 3, or 8 km south of the intersection of Highways 3 and 3B.

From there adventurers can explore trails leading to beautiful vistas and several day-use cabins.

There is no charge for the tour but Richardson said if anyone wishes to make a donation to FORR, “We’ll gratefully accept that.”

He has eight snow hosts ready and willing to cross-country ski or snowshoe and offer tours.

“We’re not going to take them in the steep and deep stuff,” said Richardson. “We’re just going to give them a basic orientation so they feel more comfortable going out on their own.”

Tours are available almost anytime although Richardson said some snow hosts are only available on weekends.

“But as much notice as people can give us, helps us line it up,” he says.

Anyone interested in scheduling a tour with a snow host can contact Richardson at 250-362-5881 or rob@rosslandrange.org.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay man recalls living through Haiti earthquake as a teenager

Just Posted

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, advise Trail RCMP

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Snow Hosts available to help you explore the Rossland Range

Club wants to encourage people to use and explore the area

Downed trees, snow and wind cause headaches across West Kootenay

Almost 40 cm of snow fell over the weekend.

Programs available in West Kootenay for substance use challenges

Sign up now for two six-week programs in January and March

Trail Smoke Eaters split weekend games with Penticton Vees

Penticton Vees take second half of home-and-home with 5-1 victory over Trail Smoke Eaters

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Most Read