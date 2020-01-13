Snow Hosts available to help you explore the Rossland Range

Club wants to encourage people to use and explore the area

Fantastic vistas like this one from the Mosquito Cabin in the Rossland Range are definitely worth exploring. The Friends of Rossland Range are offering free guided tours into the area. Photo: Brenda Haley

Have you wanted to explore the highlands above Rossland, but were a little uncertain about going into the wilder territory?

A Snow Host might be the answer.

The Friends of the Rossland Range is once again offering to link interested hikers, skiers and bikers with a guide to introduce them to the area’s many incredible hikes, views and cabins.

SEE: Friends of the Rossland Range Society (FORR)

Rob Richardson, the FORR snow host program coordinator, said it’s a perfect way to learn about the site’s offerings.

“We have a snow host program done by volunteers. And we take people out for basically an orientation of the rec site either on snowshoe or cross-country skis.

“It’s one to three hours. We’ll give you a basic tour of some of the areas and get you familiar with everything.”

The Rossland Range Recreation Site is a free public use area in the high mountains and rolling hills above the city. The parking area is about 19 km north of Rossland on Highway 3, or 8 km south of the intersection of Highways 3 and 3B.

From there adventurers can explore trails leading to beautiful vistas and several day-use cabins.

There is no charge for the tour but Richardson said if anyone wishes to make a donation to FORR, “We’ll gratefully accept that.”

He has eight snow hosts ready and willing to cross-country ski or snowshoe and offer tours.

“We’re not going to take them in the steep and deep stuff,” said Richardson. “We’re just going to give them a basic orientation so they feel more comfortable going out on their own.”

Tours are available almost anytime although Richardson said some snow hosts are only available on weekends.

“But as much notice as people can give us, helps us line it up,” he says.

Anyone interested in scheduling a tour with a snow host can contact Richardson at 250-362-5881 or rob@rosslandrange.org.