Snow Moon reigns over West Kootenay skies

Rose Karges shares her view from Warfield, last Wednesday, of what’s called the Snow Moon, or Hunger Moon.

The February full moon rose in the east around sunset on Feb. 16, 2022.

Every full moon has a name in western skylore.

The bright, full moon of February goes by the name Snow Moon or Hunger Moon.

February is typically the snowiest month in northern North America, hence Snow Moon. Early settlers found February to be the most difficult month in which to hunt, prompting the name Hunger Moon.

