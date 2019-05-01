Sombre walk to remember

Day of Mourning took place in downtown Trail on Sunday
Trail Smoke Eaters and city jointly submit a bid to Hockey Canada for 2021 tournament
Construction demolition bids must be in to the City of Trail by May 22
The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour
Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system
Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day
Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards
Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country
Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element
Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious
University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada
Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible
Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands
Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer
Garrett Kucher broke away from the pack in the final three holes to win the Rattlesnake Open
Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed
Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June
A federal lawsuit that claims going through electronic devices without a warrant is unconstitutional
A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people
Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday