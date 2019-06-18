South Columbia SAR thanks elementary students

South Columbia Search and Rescue president Mike Hudson was at Webster School Friday morning to thank students for helping in the search for a missing man the day before.

The students, on their way to the Trail Aquatic Centre, spotted the man and alerted authorities.

Story here: Webster students find missing man



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter