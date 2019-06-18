South Columbia SAR thanks elementary students

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Webster students help located a missing man on Thursday
Upgrades expected to be in service by end of September
Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca
Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis
Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford
2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer
The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley
Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India
He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17
The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months
Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month
19 firefighters responded to structure fire on Topping Street
Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year
Sturgeon fishery on BC section of Columbia River unlikely
Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win
