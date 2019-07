The Trail Sk8Park is located in Gyro Park near the boat launch

It may be called an all-wheel park but on Thursday, Matt Campbell of Sierra Landscaping was installing a place to park your wheels when you come to the Trail Sk8 Park.

The bicycle rack is the latest addition to the finishing touches currently going on around Trail’s newest attraction.

