Stuff the Bus starts in downtown Trail on Friday

Trail Transit Services, operator of public transit buses running from Rossland to Trail and out to the Beaver Valley, as well as Castlegar and Grand Forks, is hosting its 7th annual Stuff the Bus event this week.

The 2020 fundraiser starts Friday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Ferraro Foods in downtown Trail, and will continue at the same site on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Besides collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the local food bank, Trail Transit will be selling raffle tickets with gift cards and the hottest new electronics of the year as prizes. The draw will be on Dec. 21.

Donations of good condition, washed winter coats would also be appreciated as they are in high demand this year.

“This event is about working to better our community” says Trevor Stach, general manager, Trail Transit. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will make it easier for people to get involved or contribute to our local food bank.”

Stuff the Bus started in the downtown parking lot of Ferraro Foods in 2014. The collection of food and warm clothing donations are given to Trail Salvation Army community services, a resource for locals in-need that is run from their food bank located in the Gulch.

Well over 15,000 pounds of food has been donated to the cause to date.

Trail Transit Services Inc. has been in continuous operation since 1982.

The private corporation has expanded operations to include charter services with a fleet of four charter vehicles.

ChristmasCity of TrailSalvation Army