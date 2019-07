The pre-teen centre is free and open to all children ages 8-12

Leanne DeBiasio, coordinator at downtown Trail’s Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre, was setting up a display in the window of Mills Office Productivity this week as one way to let the community know there is still room for children this summer and fall.

The drop-in centre – which is free – will re-open for summer hours on July 16 and run from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. weekdays until August.

For more information call 250.368.6142 or email sanctuarytrail@shaw.ca.

About Sanctuary:

Sanctuary Pree-Teen Centre has been open since September 1998.

The facility has about 50 children, ages 8-12, visiting on an ongoing basis, with about 18-25 children coming each day and about 12-20 for supper each night.