Sun and fun for Trail’s Silver City Days parade

GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
Downtown filled with spectators for annual spectacle
Downtown filled with spectators for annual spectacle
Trail’s annual fair features bubbles, jugglers, dancers, rides, games and so much more
Seven brush fires started Friday night; Trail police investigating
B.C. ranks fourth for money laundering among a division of six regions in Canada
Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home
Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up
A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins
The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours
OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again
Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP
Judge says cyclist contravened the Motor Vehicle Act by riding his bike in a crosswalk, where he was hit
The mother and calf got stuck in Boundary Bay during low tide
The pageant went Friday night in the Bailey Theatre
Seven brush fires started Friday night; Trail police investigating
Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded
Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure
Downtown filled with spectators for annual spectacle
Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach
Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes