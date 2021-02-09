Sunny day for roof repairs in Trail Rotary Park

Rotary started with a first club in Chicago, in 1905 …

A beautiful blue sky in the Silver City on Wednesday provided the perfect setting for the Rotary Club of Trail to install a new roof on its riverside gazebo.

Located near the Columbia River Skywalk on the west-side of the shoreline, this shelter in Trail Rotary Park provides relief from the elements throughout the year.

“The construction of this gazebo was a project of the Rotary Club of Trail in 2005 to celebrate the centennial of Rotary International,” explains Rotarian Scott Daniels.

“Rotary is one of many local service clubs where members seek to improve the quality of life locally and internationally through projects like eradicating polio and supporting the construction of parks like Trail Rotary Park.”

Rotary started with a first club in Chicago, in 1905.

“Since that time Rotary has grown to have 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs around the world, and more than 700 in Canada including clubs in Trail, Waneta, Rossland, Castlegar, Nelson and most other significant cities in the Kootenays,” Daniels said.

A long legacy of projects initiated by members of the Rotary Club of Trail since 1927 are detailed at their website, www.trailrotary.com.

Anyone keen on supporting legacy building in their community is encouraged to learn more about community service groups and opportunities.

During this pandemic, the Rotary Club of Trail welcomes guests to join one of their ongoing weekly e-meetings, which take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, email info@trailrotary.com.

Read more: Trail Rotary lights up courtyard at Trail seniors home

Read more: Celebrating 50 years with the Rotary Club of Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRotary