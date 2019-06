Poplar Ridge is the extended care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $1,200 donation from the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary to support Poplar Ridge Pavilion residents.

KBRH Health Foundation’s Second Vice Chair, Anita Galay, (right) and Board Director, John Sullivan (left), accepted this donation from the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary President, Marie Skinner, President (centre, right), and Linda Cant, Vice President (centre, left).