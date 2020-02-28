Sweet way to raise money for furry friends in need

Staff at West Kootenay Animal Hospital are again being very sweet to furry friends in-need by raising money for the local animal shelter during BC SPCA’s “Treat Week.” The clinic will match all funds raised until March 1 to donate to the cause. (Submitted photo)

West Kootenay Animal Hospital hosted a “Treats & Feets” fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22 to raise money for the BC SPCA West Kootenay Community Animal Centre.

On the day of the event, staff members donated their time at the clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sell baking and homemade dog treats by donation (any amount) and they performed canine and feline nail trims for a minimum donation of $5.

Visitors were also given a tour of the clinic, which featured x-rays of a pregnant dog, so they could count the puppies, and they were shown stuffed animal toys undergoing surgery and dental work.

This was great for kids and owners who were curious about what goes on behind the scenes in a vet clinic.

There was an incredible turnout this year and staff members raised $860 in just two hours, which was $260 more than the clinic’s four-hour event last year.

The clinic is still selling baking by donation for the remainder of treat week.

They are aiming to raise $1,000.

All funds raised by March 1 will be matched by the clinic and donated to the BC SPCA West Kootenay Community Animal Centre.

This same event was held for the first time last year as part of the BC SPCA’s Treat Week fundraising initiative.

Staff at the clinic, located on Green Gables Road in Waneta, raised $600.

The clinic then matched those funds and donated a total of $1,200 to the West Kootenay BC SPCA branch.

The BC SPCA West Kootenay and District Branch is located at 124 Heritage Way in Castlegar.

The shelter is one of 44 BC SPCA locations across the province serving sick, neglected, abused and homeless animals.

Whether you are looking to adopt a new furry friend into your family or would like to know more about how you can make difference for animals in this community, their staff is available to help.

The BC SPCA is a not-for-profit organization which relies primarily on community donations to help animals in need.



