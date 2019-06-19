(Submitted photo)

TACL celebrates a new van

New vehicle improves mobility at Trail Association for Community Living

Forrest Place residents are thrilled to have a new vehicle that can hold up to five wheelchairs and additional seating.

On Friday, Dennis Bedin, from AM Ford, delivered a new Ford Transit wheelchair accessible van to the Warfield hall so residents, staff and board members from Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) could all celebrate the occasion in a group get-together.

The association has been actively fundraising to finance the new wheels after TACL received a $50,000 boost from a Community Gaming Grant earlier this year.

Previous: TACL receives $50,000 for new accessible van

Previous: Trail bridge shines red for Day of Inclusion

“This grant, along with TACL’s “Vans on the GO” fundraising efforts and donations totaling $8,363 helped make it possible to purchase this van with added assistance from Move Mobility, Dennis Bedin at AM Ford, Trail Kiwanis, Trail Eagles and Courtney Korabek,” said Executive Director Nancy Gurr.

“We continue to fundraise and are getting prepared for our Canada Day 50/50 draw which will be awarded on Canada Day at Beaver Creek Park.”

Tickets for the Canada Day draw will be available at the July 1 celebration or at the TACL office, located at 1565 Bay Ave. in downtown Trail.

Staff began earnestly looking at ways to pay for a new vehicle because the van being used was too small for TACL clients to go out together.

“We can’t all get out of the house at the same time in the van we currently have,” the association explained in its “Vans to GO” campaign.

“We have four wheelchair users and the van only holds two wheelchairs at one time. So we can’t do anything together as a group.”

TACL is committed to building a more inclusive community by enhancing the quality of life for those living with significant barriers, while bettering the public’s understanding and acceptance.

In short, a larger van can help carry the inclusivity message because it will improve the group’s access to opportunities in the Greater Trail community and beyond.

“Accessible vehicles make it possible for people with disabilities to live fully and freely in their communities.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Previous story
‘Plaid for Dad’ in downtown Trail raises $1200

Just Posted

Sunny shower in the Silver City

The spray park is located at Gyro Park in East Trail

Commercial truck caught dumping waste into river near Trail

Greater Trail RCMP report the company owner has been identified

Trail police looking for male suspect driving red van

RCMP report the man asked a young boy to get in his vehicle

‘Plaid for Dad’ in downtown Trail raises $1200

Kootenay Savings Credit Union served up a $5 lunch, baked goodies, held 50/50 draw

Teck will continue to fight U.S. judgement

U.S. Supreme Court denied hearing Teck’s appeal last week

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Police investigating fatal collision near Grave Lake

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

Most Read