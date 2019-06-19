TACL celebrates a new van

Forrest Place residents are thrilled to have a new vehicle that can hold up to five wheelchairs and additional seating.

On Friday, Dennis Bedin, from AM Ford, delivered a new Ford Transit wheelchair accessible van to the Warfield hall so residents, staff and board members from Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) could all celebrate the occasion in a group get-together.

The association has been actively fundraising to finance the new wheels after TACL received a $50,000 boost from a Community Gaming Grant earlier this year.

“This grant, along with TACL’s “Vans on the GO” fundraising efforts and donations totaling $8,363 helped make it possible to purchase this van with added assistance from Move Mobility, Dennis Bedin at AM Ford, Trail Kiwanis, Trail Eagles and Courtney Korabek,” said Executive Director Nancy Gurr.

“We continue to fundraise and are getting prepared for our Canada Day 50/50 draw which will be awarded on Canada Day at Beaver Creek Park.”

Tickets for the Canada Day draw will be available at the July 1 celebration or at the TACL office, located at 1565 Bay Ave. in downtown Trail.

Staff began earnestly looking at ways to pay for a new vehicle because the van being used was too small for TACL clients to go out together.

“We can’t all get out of the house at the same time in the van we currently have,” the association explained in its “Vans to GO” campaign.

“We have four wheelchair users and the van only holds two wheelchairs at one time. So we can’t do anything together as a group.”

TACL is committed to building a more inclusive community by enhancing the quality of life for those living with significant barriers, while bettering the public’s understanding and acceptance.

In short, a larger van can help carry the inclusivity message because it will improve the group’s access to opportunities in the Greater Trail community and beyond.

“Accessible vehicles make it possible for people with disabilities to live fully and freely in their communities.”



