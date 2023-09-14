Joining friends and Tadanac neighbours for the park bench dedication were Ev’s brother Bob, her two sons Jason and Eric with their spouses, and her husband, Brent Cross. Photo: Mike Wicentowich

Joining friends and Tadanac neighbours for the park bench dedication were Ev’s brother Bob, her two sons Jason and Eric with their spouses, and her husband, Brent Cross. Photo: Mike Wicentowich

Tadanac gathers to remember their neighbour and friend

Park bench, flower pots and this fall, two maple trees dedicated to Ev Cross

Family, friends and neighbours gathered with the Tadanac Residents’ Association last weekend to celebrate and remember Ev Cross, a beloved neighbour and active community leader.

Ev — “Graffiti Granny” founder, dedicated Trail Community in Bloom volunteer and friend to so many — passed away Sept. 15, 2021.

In memory of Ev, the association collected donations from residents to pay for a park bench and flower pots.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, they came together in Tadanac’s Reg Stone Park to dedicate the bench to Ev, with a plaque that reads, “Ev Cross 1946-2021 Community Leader and Beloved Neighbour.”

Photo: Mike Wicentowich

Photo: Mike Wicentowich

The Tadanac association will also be purchasing and planting two Autumn Blaze maple trees to flank the bench.

The trees are slated to be delivered later this fall.

In her memoriam, Ev’s family shares, “All who knew her will miss her energy, her determination, her enthusiasm, and zest for life. She left us all far too quickly but assured us she was leaving us with no regrets, that she had had a most happy life. It’s been a good ride.”

