TB Vets donate $20,000 for youngest patients at Trail hospital

KBRH Respiratory Therapist, Amy Pickerell (right) and KBRH Maternity and Pediatrics Patient Care Coordinator, Karina Poznekoff (centre) with Carol Schlender, KBRH Health Foundation Board Treasurer (left), received the equipment made possible by these funds. (Submitted photo)

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation donated $20,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation for a Glidescope for the Maternity and Pediatrics Department at KBRH.

Glidescopes are used for the insertion of artificial airways for infant and pediatric patients.

About the TB Vets Charitable Foundation:

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia.

From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, BC Veterans embraced the meaning of compassion.

They took a holistic approach with their vision of serving disabled and inflicted Veterans, giving meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians.

Through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag program and the subsequent TB Vets Charitable Foundation, Veterans and the disabled manufactured key tags and offered them as a free community service.

Over time as donations from the key tags grew, Veterans reached further out into the community, and began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health.



