KBRH Respiratory Therapist, Amy Pickerell (right) and KBRH Maternity and Pediatrics Patient Care Coordinator, Karina Poznekoff (centre) with Carol Schlender, KBRH Health Foundation Board Treasurer (left), received the equipment made possible by these funds. (Submitted photo)

TB Vets donate $20,000 for youngest patients at Trail hospital

Glidescopes are used for the insertion of artificial airways for infant and pediatric patients

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation donated $20,000 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation for a Glidescope for the Maternity and Pediatrics Department at KBRH.

Glidescopes are used for the insertion of artificial airways for infant and pediatric patients.

About the TB Vets Charitable Foundation:

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia.

From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, BC Veterans embraced the meaning of compassion.

They took a holistic approach with their vision of serving disabled and inflicted Veterans, giving meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians.

Through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag program and the subsequent TB Vets Charitable Foundation, Veterans and the disabled manufactured key tags and offered them as a free community service.

Over time as donations from the key tags grew, Veterans reached further out into the community, and began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Holy Trinity CWL announces 2020 calendar

Just Posted

Columbia Basin projects aim for meaningful environmental impact

Warfield received $14,000+ to start an invasive species study and plan

TB Vets donate $20,000 for youngest patients at Trail hospital

Glidescopes are used for the insertion of artificial airways for infant and pediatric patients

Holy Trinity CWL announces 2020 calendar

Events from the Holy Trinity Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada

BCMML: Kootenay Ice burned by Blazers

Kootenay Ice still in mix as top 10 teams in BC Major Midget League advance to playoffs

Strawberry Tea in downtown Trail raising funds for youth trip to Africa

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a look out

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read