TB Vets donate $50,000 for new ventilator in Kootenay Boundary

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $50,000 donation from TB Vets to provide a G5 Mechanical Ventilator with Intell Software for the ICU at KBRH.
This ventilator, and advanced software, greatly improves patient outcomes on difficult to ventilate airways.
