Stacey Cooper, KBRH Respiratory Therapist, accepted this donation from the TB Vets. Photo: Submitted

Stacey Cooper, KBRH Respiratory Therapist, accepted this donation from the TB Vets. Photo: Submitted

TB Vets donate $50,000 for new ventilator in Kootenay Boundary

The new ventilator greatly improves patient outcomes on difficult to ventilate airways.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $50,000 donation from TB Vets to provide a G5 Mechanical Ventilator with Intell Software for the ICU at KBRH.

This ventilator, and advanced software, greatly improves patient outcomes on difficult to ventilate airways.

Read more: TB Vets launch ‘7 for 7’ fundraiser for B.C. hospitals

Read more: TB Vets online fundraiser to help supply 4 B.C. hospitals with a new ventilator


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
Whatever floats your duck: Annual Duck Race takes place July 24

Just Posted

Mikenna Hansen won the Canadian Red Cross Rescuer Award after saving two children on Kootenay Lake near Ainsworth in 2018. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Lake woman receives award for rescue

Stacey Cooper, KBRH Respiratory Therapist, accepted this donation from the TB Vets. Photo: Submitted
TB Vets donate $50,000 for new ventilator in Kootenay Boundary

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue. Note, however, it’s the gas main you can see exposed in the hole, not the watermain. Photo: City of Trail
Council awards contract for West Trail road rebuild

The Merry Creek wildfire burned 20 hectares of land on Castlegar’s border. Photo: Regional District Central Kootenay
Castlegar area fire chief urging people to stay away from Merry Creek fire zone