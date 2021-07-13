TB Vets donate $50,000 for new ventilator in Kootenay Boundary

The new ventilator greatly improves patient outcomes on difficult to ventilate airways.

Stacey Cooper, KBRH Respiratory Therapist, accepted this donation from the TB Vets. Photo: Submitted

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $50,000 donation from TB Vets to provide a G5 Mechanical Ventilator with Intell Software for the ICU at KBRH.

This ventilator, and advanced software, greatly improves patient outcomes on difficult to ventilate airways.

