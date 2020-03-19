KBRH Health Foundation Director Lisa Pasin (left) accepted this donation from team members (from right) Ian Foley, Greg Kinnear , and Ken Saretsky. (Submitted photo)

Team donates to hospital in Trail

Emergency department campaign underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation has received a $1,000 donation from the Maximum Ice Hockey Team.

This donation will provide $500 for the Emergency Department Campaign and $500 for the Urologist and Ears/Nose/Throat Support Project at the hospital.

Read more about the ED Campaign here: KBRH construction


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailfundraisingKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

Just Posted

Team donates to hospital in Trail

Emergency department campaign underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Empty store shelves increase anxiety for Castlegar’s low income residents

Food bank president asking hoarders to consider others.

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Youth to paddle the Columbia, learning in great outdoors

Wildsight, SD#8 offer local youth a chance to paddle for school credit this summer

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

B.C. couple anxiously awaits flight home after spending $15K to get home from Morocco

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Destination BC implementing multi-phased emergency management and recovery marketing plans

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel restrictions from COVID-19

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

Most Read