KBRH Health Foundation Director Lisa Pasin (left) accepted this donation from team members (from right) Ian Foley, Greg Kinnear , and Ken Saretsky. (Submitted photo)
Team donates to hospital in Trail
Emergency department campaign underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital
Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation has received a $1,000 donation from the Maximum Ice Hockey Team.
This donation will provide $500 for the Emergency Department Campaign and $500 for the Urologist and Ears/Nose/Throat Support Project at the hospital.
