Team donates to hospital in Trail

Emergency department campaign underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

KBRH Health Foundation Director Lisa Pasin (left) accepted this donation from team members (from right) Ian Foley, Greg Kinnear , and Ken Saretsky. (Submitted photo)

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation has received a $1,000 donation from the Maximum Ice Hockey Team.

This donation will provide $500 for the Emergency Department Campaign and $500 for the Urologist and Ears/Nose/Throat Support Project at the hospital.

