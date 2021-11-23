Teck Trail donates $50,000 to regional hospital

Funding will be used to upgrade patient monitoring on the KBRH medical floor

Teck’s most recent donation of $50,000 to the health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) signifies how the company has supported local health care causes for 95 years and counting.

Since 1926, Teck Trail Operations — formerly Consolidated Mining and Smelting (CM&S) and Cominco Ltd. — has donated more than $1.5 million in support of Trail area hospital health care initiatives, including KBRH and the various versions of the Trail Hospital and Trail-Tadanac Hospital. This includes the Teck COVID-19 Community Response Fund donations.

This latest $50,000 is being invested in the KBRH medical department, specifically for a Central Monitoring System. This particular system monitors a patient’s vital signs remotely, thereby increasing the capacity to care for patients while following COVID-19 infection control protocols.

This decision is especially timely given the ongoing health care crisis the pandemic continues to impose, in waves, in towns and cities across B.C. and beyond.

“The global health crisis posed by COVID-19 is unlike anything previously faced by communities,” explains Carol Vanelli Worosz, community engagement leader, Teck Trail Operations.

“In response, Teck created a community investment fund to support community responses to the pandemic.”

In the Lower Columbia region, KBRH is one of the organizations that has benefited from this support.

In 2020, Teck provided funding for the KBRH health foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund, which was used to secure priority medical equipment to assist with the treatment and care of patients during the pandemic, Vanelli Worosz adds.

“This year, we have provided $50,000 for the purchase of the Patient Central Monitoring System, which was identified by the foundation as a key need for COVID-19 treatment and beyond.”

Besides the most recent COVID-19 greatest needs initiatives, Teck supported the Emergency Department Campaign in 2019, the Urology campaign in 2015, Digital Mammography in 2012, the Helipad in 2009, the Children’s Healthcare Initiative in 2007, the MRI in 2004 and Ambulatory Care in 2001.

“Teck contributes to organizations and initiatives that strengthen and support the communities in which we operate, as well as national and global programs,” Vanelli Worosz told the Trail Times.

“At Trail operations, a cornerstone of our community investment program for 125 years has been the support of local hospital and health care initiatives.”

