Teddy toss at the Trail Smoke Eaters game, Friday

Allison McCarthy is the corporate sales and events manager for the Trail Smoke Eaters. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Allison McCarthy took a quick break from her desk in the Trail Smoke Eaters office this week to gather stuffed toys, knitted hats, and socks, under the team’s Christmas tree.

That’s because after the puck drops Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Cominco Arena, there will be a teddy bear, toque and sock toss when the Smokies score their first goal against the West Kelowna Warriors.

McCarthy asks game-goers to wrap their tossing toys/hats/socks in plastic.

All donations will go to local organizations in need this Christmas season.

Re/Max All Pro Realty will also be at the game collecting donations for their Annual Toy Drive.



