Thank you to the Trail bloomin’ volunteers

Rotary helps plant 600+ daffodils: Planting bulbs by the highway can be tricky when many bulbs are like a tasty snack to deer. Daffodils are a wonderful, bitter choice. Thank you to Rotary Club of Trail and to all the volunteers who showed up to help beautify the bank below the Glenwood Motel. Photo: Rachael Brown

The Trail Community in Bloom (CiB) Committee is wrapping up their physical labour for the season as volunteers shift into planning for next year.

“This year we mulched down our annuals with a weed whacker to be composted back into the beds,” explains CiB contract gardener Rachael Brown. “Instead of hauling that good plant matter to the dump, we’re breaking it down to try and put nutrients back into the soil it originated from,” she said.

“And we have some surprises in the spring: crocus, hyacinth, camassia, glory of the snow, scilla, the pollinator-loved ambassador allium and even ‘Beth Evans’ corydalis, a shade-tolerant woodland flower that’s planted at the new mural by Selkirk College.”

It was a good year for the gardening volunteers, Brown says, even though the pandemic quashed the usual summer fun, like gardening symposiums, and other community get-togethers that focus on taking in the city’s beautiful blooming landscape.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful year despite all the challenges, and much was learned,” she said. “I am looking forward to the resumption of our meetings, and hopefully, some sort of volunteer appreciation,” Brown shared.

“CiB volunteers do amazing work and your love for the City of Trail shows. Thank you all so much.”



