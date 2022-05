The Spicer Farm continues to flourish in Nakusp nearly 75 years later.

Brothers Phil and Clem Buesnel posing in front of their produce display inside the Nakusp Fair Building, circa 1914-15.

The Buesnels purchased their farm in the southeast corner of Nakusp a few years earlier from the estate of Sam Henry.

In 1948, an English agriculturalist named Chris Spicer purchased the Buesnel farm; the Spicer Farm continues to flourish in Nakusp nearly 75 years later.

