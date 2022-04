The Kootenay’s ‘Mickey Mouse Town’

To view more historical photos visit trailhistory.com

Warfield incorporated as a village 70 years ago, in 1952. Photo: Trail Historical Society

This photo from the Hughes & Carpenter exhibit, courtesy the Trail Historical Society, shows the Village of Warfield circa 1940.

Warfield was named after Carlos Warfield, a business partner of Fritz Augustus Heinze, the pioneer credited with building the Trail smelter.

In the 1930s, the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company (CM&S, now Teck Trail) built a residential area, in Warfield and Annable, to house employees.

