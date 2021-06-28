The Rossland Miner: A look back in time

Phase II of the Rossland Museum Renewal Project hopes to include a 3D mine tunnel map showing the extent of the Rossland Mines.

‘Glories of the Dominion Described by Citizens From Every Section’ - Rossland Weekly Miner

From the Rossland Weekly Miner July 8, 1897

All Provinces Toasted

Glories of the Dominion Described by Citizens From Every Section

The inclement weather of Thursday prevented an outdoor demonstration of the enthusiasm which was pent-up in the heart of every Canadian in Rossland…..The day did not pass off, however, without a very pleasant and creditable demonstration in the shape of an impromptu banquet, which took place in the Grand Union hotel last night…..After disposing of the available and plentiful edibles that burdened the table, Chairman Hewitt opened the speaking and toast-making by outline the object of the gathering —to observe the thirtieth anniversary of the confederation of the Canadian provinces. In the describing the Dominion he said: It is one of the greatest countries the world has ever seen or the sun will ever have the opportunity of shining upon.”

Museum Update

Upcoming by Donation Days: July 1st – Canada Day/July 3rd – National Historic Places Day

Canada Day: As we approach Canada Day 2021, the news coming from Indigenous communities is painful and a tragic reminder of destructive policies implemented by Canadian politicians. The ongoing confirmation of unmarked burial sites of children’s remains at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and across Canada has prompted a national pause to reflect, learn more about, and support Indigenous communities across the country.

The road to reconciliation is long, and there is so much work to be done, and therefore, Museum staff have agreed that it’s more appropriate this year to create respectful space instead of filling the sky with celebratory fireworks. For further information and to see activities to do on July 1st suggested by the Autonomous Sinixt, please visit the Museum website.

Rossland Mines: As part of the Rossland Museum’s Renewal Project Phase II: Mine Experience, we hope to build a mine tunnel map showing the depth and breadth of the Rossland mines.

This mine tunnel map will be a transparent, 3D, topographic model of Rossland and area (Sophie, Red, Monte Christo, Columbia Kootenay Mtns. and the South Belt – lower Rossland), using projectors to display the network of mine tunnels throughout Rossland and the surrounding mountains.

Visit the Museum website for further information.

Join us on Thursday, July 22nd for a Night at the Museum.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter