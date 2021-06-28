The Rossland Miner: A look back in time

From the Rossland Weekly Miner July 8, 1897
All Provinces Toasted
Glories of the Dominion Described by Citizens From Every Section
The inclement weather of Thursday prevented an outdoor demonstration of the enthusiasm which was pent-up in the heart of every Canadian in Rossland…..The day did not pass off, however, without a very pleasant and creditable demonstration in the shape of an impromptu banquet, which took place in the Grand Union hotel last night…..After disposing of the available and plentiful edibles that burdened the table, Chairman Hewitt opened the speaking and toast-making by outline the object of the gathering —to observe the thirtieth anniversary of the confederation of the Canadian provinces. In the describing the Dominion he said: It is one of the greatest countries the world has ever seen or the sun will ever have the opportunity of shining upon.”
Museum Update
Rossland Mines: As part of the Rossland Museum’s Renewal Project Phase II: Mine Experience, we hope to build a mine tunnel map showing the depth and breadth of the Rossland mines.
This mine tunnel map will be a transparent, 3D, topographic model of Rossland and area (Sophie, Red, Monte Christo, Columbia Kootenay Mtns. and the South Belt – lower Rossland), using projectors to display the network of mine tunnels throughout Rossland and the surrounding mountains.
Visit the Museum website for further information.
Join us on Thursday, July 22nd for a Night at the Museum.
