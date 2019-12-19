(Submitted photo)

Tim Hortons supports Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Money was raised through the company’s Smile Cookie Campaign

Tim Hortons in Trail has donated $1,649 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation. The money will be directed into the foundation’s Emergency Department Campaign.

Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

KBRH Health Foundation Board Director, Brad Jansen (centre, right), accepted this donation from Tim Hortons Trail Owner, Brandon Byers (right) and the Tim Hortons Trail staff team.


