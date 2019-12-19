Tim Hortons supports Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Money was raised through the company’s Smile Cookie Campaign
Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society will purchase 40 hectares from Nelson Land Corporation
Downtown Trail bakery has made over 20,000 Christmas cookies - and counting
RCMP take two suspects into custody over 24 hours, cases not related
House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine
Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017
Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue
Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics
Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled
The historic vote split along party lines,
Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?
Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.
A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time
Ski-cross racer Sage Stefani will compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switz. next month
Kootenay West recipients hail from Castlegar, Edgewood, Rossland, Slocan and South Columbia
White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine
The Girl Guides have helped Kiwanis at the tree lot and at the club’s Saturday charity meat draw
Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays
Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’