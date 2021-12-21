Rick Basso from the Trail Smoke Eaters Hockey Society hands a cheque for over 34,000 to Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Trent McNabb. The funds will see $100 go back to each family who registered their kids in minor hockey this year. Photo: Jim Bailey

‘Tis the season

Trail Hockey Club Society donates generously to minor hockey.

Adding to the fun and community spirit of the Friday night Smoke Eaters home game was a very merry tiding to parents and kids of Greater Trail minor hockey.

At the end of the first period (Trail versus Cranbrook) directors Rick Basso and Jodie Lemieux from the Trail Hockey Club Society took to the ice.

On behalf of the society, they handed a cheque for $34,700 to Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Trent McNabb.

The funds will see $100 go directly back to families for each player registered in minor hockey this year.

In addition, the Trail society donated another $1,900 to the West Kootenay Crusaders U15 AA hockey team for its 19 players, represented by Allison McCarthy.

The society has also contributed a whopping $125,000+ in scholarships to almost 50 students, as well as donating funds to a number of organizations, including Trail food banks, Humboldt Broncos foundation, and the Craig Cunningham Foundation.

