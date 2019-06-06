(Submitted photo)

Title sponsor for KBRH Golf Classic

$15,000 for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation fundraiser

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation is pleased to announce Kootenay Savings as the Signature Sponsor for the 2019 Golf Classic.

Kootenay Savings has provided $15,000 in sponsorship.

KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, Bill Clark (right) and Director of Development, Lisa Pasin (centre, right) accepted this generous donation from Kootenay Savings representatives, Shelly Martin, Marketing Support Representative (centre, left) and Aron Burke, Community Liaison (left).

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will support the Emergency Department Campaign.

