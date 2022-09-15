Toy season starts in the West Kootenay

The 34th annual toy run went Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. in Castlegar.

Members of Trail Salvation Army community ministries kicked off their 2022 Christmas Campaign on Tuesday with a very generous toy donation from the West Kootenay Toy Run Association.

The run stopped in Nelson, Salmo, Trail (Waneta Plaza), and Rossland, before riding back to Castlegar.

The West Kootenay Toy Run Association was created to raise money for less fortunate locals.

The association is made up of volunteers who give back to local communities by donating time throughout the year.

