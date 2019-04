The Riverfront Centre was an ideal backdrop for the three Trail ambassadors to unveil “Knowledge Night,” on Tuesday. Prior to being judged on presentations that focused on Trail tourism attractions such as Communities in Bloom, Cultural Landmarks, and Teck: History of Trail Operations, the candidates wrote a test on local history. Last year’s royalty was on hand in a show of support for this important precursor to the Miss Trail Pageant, slated for Friday, May 10, in the Bailey Theatre. From left: Miss Trail Princess Kathryn Daines; Miss Congeniality Clarice Tuai; Miss Trail Isabelle Impey; Miss Trail Legion Robyn Chadwick; Miss Trail Firefighters Georgia Derby; and Miss Home Goods Furniture Jade LeRose.