Students ages eight to adult learn basic rhythm, notes, and technique, and then practice playing music together. Photo: Submitted

Trail and district after-school band focuses on percussion amid COVID

For more information visit: www.traildistrictafterschoolband.weebly.com.

Submitted by Jennifer Sirges

It’s been shown time and again: music and math skills are close cousins.

Convincing a child to join an after-school math club might be a bit of a stretch, but how about an after-school band?

The Trail and District After-School Band has a new home in the Selkirk College building, and offers an impressive selection of orchestral instruments and weekly instruction in a group setting.

With COVID precautions in effect, the focus for this school year changed to percussion instruments — it will come as no surprise that masks are easier to wear while playing a snare drum or xylophone or ukulele than a flute, trombone or tuba.

Musicians ages eight to adult learn basic rhythm, notes, and technique, and then practice playing music together.

This program is funded by generous community sponsors and supporters, which keeps it surprisingly affordable.

For more information, find us on Facebook or see our webpage www.traildistrictafterschoolband.weebly.com.

Sarah Reid (drums) and Cassia Zwozdesky are learning to read and play music in the after school band. Photo: Submitted

