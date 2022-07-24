Trail art gallery among recipients of Kootenay Savings foundation grant

Sarah Barr and Sharon Roberts, from the VISAC Gallery with Shelly Martin, KSCU Marketing Department. Photo: Submitted Ruth Hackett from the Passmore Public Hall Association, and Amy Bell, KSCU branch manager Kaslo/South Slocan. Peggy Vayro, KSCU Salmo branch with Abra Brynne and Marya Skrypiczajko of the Central Kootenay Food Policy Council. Photo: Submitted Andrew Creighton, from the Nelson Community Food Centre, with Amy Bell, KSCU branch manager for Kaslo/South Slocan.

The community foundation of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU) recently announced $65,000 in new grants.

“There are so many amazing community initiatives happening all across our region right now, and the diversity of applications this granting cycle was great to see,” shares Aron Burke, KSCU community liaison.

“We know how much time, effort and energy goes into helping make our communities stronger and more inclusive places to live, and we’re just so happy and proud to be able to support that work.”

Along with the recent grants, the foundation also awarded $58,450 in bursaries and summer camp sponsorships to help local high school and post-secondary students pursue their dreams and goals.

The 25 organizations benefiting from this latest round of funding include:

West Kootenay

Beaver Valley golf society $3,000 for restaurant and pro shop fixes;

VISAC Art Gallery $1,000 for a new small kiln;

Trail chamber $2,500 for the Kootenay Teen Chef Club;

Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre $2,500 for a life skills program;

Take A Hike Foundation $1,500 West Kootenay education;

Rossland Arena Society $2,500 for concession upgrades;

Rossland library $2,000 for afterschool programs and book club;

Rossland Scouts $2,500 toward hall fixes;

Passmore Public Hall Association $5,000 toward site upgrades;

Salmo Valley Trail Society $2,500 for trail expansion;

Nelson Community Food Centre $5,000 for kitchen renovation;

Central Kootenay council $1,100 to update food and farm directory;

Dark Water Dragons (Kaslo) $1,000 for UV protection shirts;

Kaslo Curling Club $1,000 for ice maintenance and upgrades;

JV Humphries $700 toward a Kaslo outdoor shelter/classroom;

Lardeau LINKS Society $2,000 for new electronics;

Nakusp youth society $1,200 for summer youth recreation;

Slocan Park Hall Society $2,500 for building upgrades;

Valhalla Foundation for Ecology $8,900 to build disabled-access trails.

East Kootenay:

Summit society (Cranbrook) $2,000 for a men’s support group;

Spark Society for Youth (Kimberley) $1,000 youth food club;

Kimberley Gymnastics Club $5,000 for a rebuild and daycare;

Kimberley Public Library $2,000 for shelving upgrades;

Peaks Gymnastics (Invermere) $5,000 for a training facility;

Lake Windermere Lions Club $2,000 campground development.

Since its formation in 2000, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation has invested millions of dollars into non-profit cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social projects and initiatives in the Kootenays.

KootenaysTrail and District Arts Council