Trail association shares the love for Community Inclusion Month

TACL members sang to many appreciative listeners at the Waneta Plaza on Monday. Photo: TACL

An inclusive community is a strong community, a healthy and happy community.

Shining a light on the need for an inclusive community 365 days a year, October is recognized in B.C. as Community Inclusion Month.

All month long, Community Living BC joins other organizations and community groups in asking all British Columbians to celebrate the contributions of people who live with diverse abilities.

Community living month in Trail was topped off on Monday, Oct. 26, with members from Trail Association for Community Living (TACL) spreading goodwill to Waneta Plaza.

The TACL day program group travelled to the mall to share their message of love. They very fittingly performed The Beatles classic, All you Need is Love, to the food court patrons, and then to mall guests as they entered the plaza.

“This project was chosen as a way to join people together with music, singing, and socially distanced community interactions,” program coordinator Sandy Anderson shared.

“The ‘Love’ project was originally intended as a series of social distance performances for seniors living in care facilities, but grew to include all parts of the community,” she explained.

“This project has been a month in the making and will help celebrate October as Community Living month. It includes themes of diversity, community inclusion, social distancing and living together apart.”

This project will also be entered into an online art show happening in November.

Community Living BC, or CLBC, is the provincial crown corporation that funds supports and services to adults with developmental disabilities, as well as individuals who have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and who also have significant difficulty doing things on their own.

CLBC was created in 2005 when individuals and families came together with government to create a separate agency to meet their unique needs. CLBC works with individuals, families, service providers, community and government partners to help people to have lives filled with possibilities in welcoming communities.

CLBC receives government funding to provide services to more than 20,000 individuals. It welcomes about 1,000 new eligible individuals for services each year.



