(Submitted photo)

Trail auxiliary aid

The donation will go toward ENT/urology care

Kootenay Boundary Regional (KBRH) Health Foundation received a donation of $5,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary for the Urologist and ENT Support Project.

This donation will purchase equipment for new Urologist and ENT surgeons at KBRH.

The foundation accepted this donation from Gerri Paterson, Gift Shop Coordinator of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary with social distancing protocols observed.

About the foundation:

Since 1988, the KBRH Health Foundation, formerly the Trail Regional Hospital Foundation, has raised over $18.3 million to advance healthcare in the Kootenay Boundary.

The Foundation’s revenue is generated through gifts from donors. A 13-person volunteer Board of Directors governs the Foundation. Funding priorities include equipment, patient care & comfort and staff education.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) responds to the healthcare needs of 80,000 residents and offers specialist services, core medical services and advanced diagnostic services to the residents of its 29,000 sq. km area of accountability.

Most Read