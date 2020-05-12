Trail auxiliary contributes to COVID-19 care

The volunteer group will pick up fundraising activities when the pandemic ends

The KBRH Health Foundation received a donation of $2,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary for the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund in support of priority medical equipment. With social distancing protocols observed, the foundation accepted this donation from Kathleen Storvold, auxiliary president. (Submitted photo)

White hearts carrying messages of gratitude to healthcare workers adorn the outer windows of the gift shop located in the lobby of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Run by volunteers of the Trail Hospital Auxiliary, the quaint little shop has long been a welcome reprieve for patients and visitors alike, as well as a key element for fundraising toward local healthcare causes.

But the lights are off and the front door of the store has been locked since early March due to the threat of coronavirus transmission.

The viral contagion, in fact, has all good works by the auxiliary on temporary hiatus. As always, the helping hands are looking forward to a new normalcy and getting operations back up and running when it’s deemed safe.

In the meantime, they’ve contributed $2,000 to the hospital foundation’s COVID-19 fund.

“The first Trail Hospital Auxiliary was organized in June 1943 by 20 women whose aim was to help the hard-pressed hospital staff during the war years,” says auxiliary president Kathleen Storvold.

“We were strong then and still stand strong,” she said. “The Trail Hospital Auxiliary Society will return once this pandemic is over.”



