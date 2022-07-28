Trail Blazers: A show of patriotism 95 years ago

Downtown Trail on July 1, 1927. Photo: Trail Historical Society
This past Canada Day marked not only the country’s 155th anniversary, it also marked 121 years since the City of Trail was incorporated.
That’s why this rarely seen photo of the City of Trail is a perfect way to wind up July’s Trail Blazers feature.
From Bay Avenue looking toward the smelter, the image captures the city’s first Dominion Day celebration on July 1, 1927. That year also marked the country’s Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary) of Confederation.
For more than a century, every July 1 in Canada was called Dominion Day. But after patriating the Canadian Constitution on April 17, 1982, then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau wanted to change the name of the national holiday to Canada Day. Thus, Dominion Day became Canada Day on July 1, 1982.
