Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

For this week’s Trail Blazers feature, museum director Sarah Benson-Lord shares this quintessential summertime image of yore.

“This was a promo shot, but just so indicative of the 1950s,” Benson-Lord said. “This was in Gyro Park, back in the day when the putting green was there, the outdoor theatre, and the beach was beginning to develop into the wonderful asset we have today.”

