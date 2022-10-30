Trail Blazers: Boo! An everyday affair at Cominco

Cominco Magazine: “By a happy coincidence, Fire Prevention Week and Hallowe’en both come in October. In his official capacity, Dallas Woodburn of the Tadanac Fire Department checks special protective and breathing equipment for Fire Prevention Week. Unofficially, Dallas agreed that the getup would make a dandy Hallowe’en costume, especially in this Space Age.” Photo: Trail Historical Society Cominco Magazine circa October 1963: (Top left) “That’s Giulio Cocco as the bug-eyed monster with a snorkel. It’s Hallowe’en almost every day in the Tadanac Foundry as the sand blasters don this hood for protection during their gritty duties.” (Bottom left) “Bill Miller masquerades in an inhalator which has its uses around the Zinc Department. One disadvantage as far as Hallowe’en is concerned: it’d be kind of hard to eat the treats wearing a mask like Bill’s.” (Top right) “Another foundryman’s costume is modelled by Bruno DeRosa, who might also be going to a Hallowe’en ball as one of the astronauts or the first man on the moon.” Editor’s Note: July 21, 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. (Bottom right) “’Take me to your leader!’ This Venusian is seen now and then around the Warfield Rubber Shop, but he’s no extraterrestrial visitor. He’s G. Mussio, dressed to grit blast metal.”

As ghosts and goblins storm the streets of downtown Trail on Saturday when the city’s Spooktacular affair re-emerges from the ashes, it’s no surprise that Halloween is on the mind of Trail archivist Addison Oberg.

Looking at the images she shares for Trail Blazers this week, one might observe that real-life accoutrements can sometimes raise the hackles just as much as menacing apparel created for a night — or day — of ghoulish fun.

“Spooky season is upon us and this archivist is here for the vibe,” begins Oberg. “In our collections, we don’t have anything terribly spooky but we did find this.”

While not as frightening as the bloody teeth of a vampire or the jagged claws of a werewolf, 59 years ago this month, these hill workers appeared keen to show off their industrial safety equipment.

This article was posted in the October 1963 issue of Cominco Magazine.

“Happy Halloween,” Oberg adds. “If anyone has any old trick-or-treating or Halloween pictures in Trail, send them our way!”

