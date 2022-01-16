Trail Blazers: Celebrating the ‘88 Torch Run

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Do you remember the Olympic Torch Run in 1988?

It’s hard to fathom that 34 years have already passed since the city’s Torch Run Committee first unveiled their flag that year on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in anticipation for a special event that took place a few weeks later.

The torch was on route to Calgary for the 1988 Winter Olympics when it came through the City of Trail on Feb. 1.

Featured during the flag reveal is Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin — representing the city as Trail Princess that year — then-Mayor Marc Marcolin and committee member Don McLachlan.

Were you a part of these celebrations?

Tell us what you remember!

The XV Olympic Winter Games, commonly known as Calgary 1988, was a multi-sport event held from Feb. 13 to Feb. 28, 1988, in Calgary. It was the first Winter Olympic Games to be held for 16 days. The majority of contested events took place in the city, however skiing events were held west of Calgary at the Nakiska ski resort in Kananaskis Country and at the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park. A record of 57 National Olympic Committees sent a total of 1,423 athletes to these games. Costing around $829M, the Calgary Games were one of the most expensive Olympics ever held at the time. Facilities built helped turn the Calgary region into the heart of Canada’s elite winter sports.

